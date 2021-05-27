Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for May 27th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, May 27th:

BRT Apartments Corp. (BRT): This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.91%, compared with the industry average of 3.19%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.60%.

Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC): This company that together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.37%, compared with the industry average of 1.58%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.34%.

S&T Bancorp, Inc. (STBA): This bank holding company for S&T Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.34%, compared with the industry average of 1.94%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.01%.

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB): This financial holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.77%, compared with the industry average of 1.94%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.84%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.