Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for May 26th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, May 26th:

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (CCOI): This high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 36.5% over the last 60 days.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.18%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.11%.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. Quote

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (NFBK): This various banking services provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.6% over the last 60 days.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Northfield Bancorp, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.17%, compared with the industry average of 2.34%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.69%.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Northfield Bancorp, Inc. Quote

Heritage Financial Corporation (HFWA): This bank holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.9% over the last 60 days.

Heritage Financial Corporation Price and Consensus

Heritage Financial Corporation price-consensus-chart | Heritage Financial Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.88%, compared with the industry average of 2.34%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.55%.

Heritage Financial Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Heritage Financial Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Heritage Financial Corporation Quote

The Home Depot, Inc. (HD): This home improvement retailer has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.6% over the last 60 days.

The Home Depot, Inc. Price and Consensus

The Home Depot, Inc. price-consensus-chart | The Home Depot, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.08%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.27%.

The Home Depot, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

The Home Depot, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | The Home Depot, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

+1,500% Growth: One of 2021’s Most Exciting Investment Opportunities

In addition to the stocks you read about above, would you like to see Zacks’ top picks to capitalize on the Internet of Things (IoT)? It is one of the fastest-growing technologies in history, with an estimated 77 billion devices to be connected by 2025. That works out to 127 new devices per second.

Zacks has released a special report to help you capitalize on the Internet of Things’s exponential growth. It reveals 4 under-the-radar stocks that could be some of the most profitable holdings in your portfolio in 2021 and beyond.

Click here to download this report FREE >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.