Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for May 26th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, May 26th:

Devon Energy Corporation (DVN): This independent energy company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 56.3% over the last 60 days.

Devon Energy Corporation Price and Consensus

Devon Energy Corporation price-consensus-chart | Devon Energy Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.97%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 1.38%.

Devon Energy Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Devon Energy Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Devon Energy Corporation Quote

Conagra Brands, Inc. (CAG): This food company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.

Conagra Brands Inc. Price and Consensus

Conagra Brands Inc. price-consensus-chart | Conagra Brands Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.60%, compared with the industry average of 0.30%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.53%.

Conagra Brands Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Conagra Brands Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Conagra Brands Inc. Quote

ADTRAN, Inc. (ADTN): This provider of networking and communications equipment has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

ADTRAN, Inc. Price and Consensus

ADTRAN, Inc. price-consensus-chart | ADTRAN, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.21%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.36%.

ADTRAN, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

ADTRAN, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | ADTRAN, Inc. Quote

B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS): This manufacturer and seller of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.2% over the last 60 days.

BG Foods, Inc. Price and Consensus

BG Foods, Inc. price-consensus-chart | BG Foods, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 8.53%, compared with the industry average of 0.30%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 6.24%.

BG Foods, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

BG Foods, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | BG Foods, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

Biggest Tech Breakthrough in a Generation

Be among the early investors in the new type of device that experts say could impact society as much as the discovery of electricity. Current technology will soon be outdated and replaced by these new devices. In the process, it’s expected to create 22 million jobs and generate $12.3 trillion in activity.

A select few stocks could skyrocket the most as rollout accelerates for this new tech. Early investors could see gains similar to buying Microsoft in the 1990s. Zacks’ just-released special report reveals 8 stocks to watch. The report is only available for a limited time.

See 8 breakthrough stocks now>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.