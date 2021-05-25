Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for May 25th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, May 25th:

Flushing Financial Corporation (FFIC): This bank holding company for Flushing Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.58%, compared with the industry average of 2.34%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.85%.

Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC): This company that together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.48%, compared with the industry average of 1.58%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.34%.

The Buckle, Inc. (BKE): This leading retailer of medium to better-priced casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for fashion-conscious young men and women has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.25%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.58%.

OP Bancorp (OPBK): This bank holding company for Open Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.64%, compared with the industry average of 1.23%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.14%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.