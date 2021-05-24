Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for May 24th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, May 24th:

WesBanco, Inc. (WSBC): This retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.9% over the last 60 days.

WesBanco, Inc. Price and Consensus

WesBanco, Inc. price-consensus-chart | WesBanco, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.35%, compared with the industry average of 1.92%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.36%.

WesBanco, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

WesBanco, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | WesBanco, Inc. Quote

American National Bankshares Inc. (AMNB): This provider of financial products and services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13% over the last 60 days.

American National Bankshares, Inc. Price and Consensus

American National Bankshares, Inc. price-consensus-chart | American National Bankshares, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.05%, compared with the industry average of 1.92%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.17%.

American National Bankshares, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

American National Bankshares, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | American National Bankshares, Inc. Quote

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (ORRF): This commercial banking and trust services provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.4% over the last 60 days.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc Price and Consensus

Orrstown Financial Services Inc price-consensus-chart | Orrstown Financial Services Inc Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.79%, compared with the industry average of 2.01%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.71%.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc Dividend Yield (TTM)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc dividend-yield-ttm | Orrstown Financial Services Inc Quote

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP): This manufacturer and distributor of replacement parts for motor vehicles has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.7% over the last 60 days.

Standard Motor Products, Inc. Price and Consensus

Standard Motor Products, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Standard Motor Products, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.21%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 1.58%.

Standard Motor Products, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Standard Motor Products, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Standard Motor Products, Inc. Quote

