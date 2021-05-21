Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for May 21st

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, May 21st:

Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC): This company that together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.43%, compared with the industry average of 1.60%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.34%.

Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV): This bank holding company for Synovus Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.79%, compared with the industry average of 1.92%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.82%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETH): This leading interior design company and manufacturer and retailer of quality home furnishings has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.57%, compared with the industry average of 0.37%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.07%.

International Paper Company (IP): This paper and packaging company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.26%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.19%.

