Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for May 21st
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, May 21st:
Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC): This company that together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.5% over the last 60 days.
Banco Santander-Chile Price and Consensus
Banco Santander-Chile price-consensus-chart | Banco Santander-Chile Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.43%, compared with the industry average of 1.60%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.34%.
Banco Santander-Chile Dividend Yield (TTM)
Banco Santander-Chile dividend-yield-ttm | Banco Santander-Chile Quote
Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV): This bank holding company for Synovus Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.9% over the last 60 days.
Synovus Financial Corp. Price and Consensus
Synovus Financial Corp. price-consensus-chart | Synovus Financial Corp. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.79%, compared with the industry average of 1.92%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.82%.
Synovus Financial Corp. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Synovus Financial Corp. dividend-yield-ttm | Synovus Financial Corp. Quote
Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETH): This leading interior design company and manufacturer and retailer of quality home furnishings has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.8% over the last 60 days.
Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. Price and Consensus
Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.57%, compared with the industry average of 0.37%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.07%.
Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. Quote
International Paper Company (IP): This paper and packaging company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.5% over the last 60 days.
International Paper Company Price and Consensus
International Paper Company price-consensus-chart | International Paper Company Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.26%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.19%.
International Paper Company Dividend Yield (TTM)
International Paper Company dividend-yield-ttm | International Paper Company Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.
More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!
It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 77 billion devices by 2025, creating a $1.3 trillion market.
Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 4 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2022.
Click here for the 4 trades >>
Click to get this free report
Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV): Free Stock Analysis Report
International Paper Company (IP): Free Stock Analysis Report
Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETH): Free Stock Analysis Report
Banco Santander Chile (BSAC): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.