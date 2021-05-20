Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for May 20th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, May 20th:

BRT Apartments Corp. (BRT): This reit that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.88%, compared with the industry average of 3.23%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.60%.

Park National Corporation (PRK): This commercial banking and trust services provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.27%, compared with the industry average of 2.32%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.98%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ): This seller of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.90%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.90%.

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC): This homebuilding and financial service company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.87%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.57%.

