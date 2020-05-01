Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for May 1st
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, May 1st:
BGC Partners, Inc. (BGCP): This brokerage and financial technology company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 18.09%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.54%.
One Liberty Properties, Inc. (OLP): This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.7% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 11.45%, compared with the industry average of 5.40%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.07%.
Global Net Lease, Inc. (GNL): This publicly traded real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.2% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 11.12%, compared with the industry average of 5.40%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 9.81%.
