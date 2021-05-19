Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for May 19th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, May 19th:

Flushing Financial Corporation (FFIC): This bank holding company for Flushing Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.5% over the last 60 days.

Flushing Financial Corporation Price and Consensus

Flushing Financial Corporation price-consensus-chart | Flushing Financial Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.59%, compared with the industry average of 2.35%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.85%.

Flushing Financial Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Flushing Financial Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Flushing Financial Corporation Quote

American National Bankshares Inc. (AMNB): This bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13% over the last 60 days.

American National Bankshares, Inc. Price and Consensus

American National Bankshares, Inc. price-consensus-chart | American National Bankshares, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.12%, compared with the industry average of 1.92%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.17%.

American National Bankshares, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

American National Bankshares, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | American National Bankshares, Inc. Quote

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (NFBK): This bank holding company for Northfield Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.6% over the last 60 days.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Northfield Bancorp, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.09%, compared with the industry average of 2.35%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.69%.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Northfield Bancorp, Inc. Quote

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (FCF): This financial holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.8% over the last 60 days.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation Price and Consensus

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation price-consensus-chart | First Commonwealth Financial Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.04%, compared with the industry average of 2.01%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.06%.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | First Commonwealth Financial Corporation Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (NFBK): Free Stock Analysis Report



Flushing Financial Corporation (FFIC): Free Stock Analysis Report



First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (FCF): Free Stock Analysis Report



American National Bankshares, Inc. (AMNB): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.