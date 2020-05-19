Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for May 19th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, May 19th:
Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc. (HCFT): This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.7% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 15.3%, compared with the industry average of 8.1%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 12.6%.
Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (MMLP): This company that engages in the terminalling, processing, storage and packaging of petroleum products and by-products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.4% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 10.8%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 15.3%.
Sprague Resources LP (SRLP): This company that stores and markets refined petroleum products and natural gas has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 19.4%, compared with the industry average of 14%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.2%.
Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (PAGP): This operator of midstream energy infrastructure has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.4% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 7.6%, compared with the industry average of 7.3%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.1%.
