Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for May 19th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, May 19th:

Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc. (HCFT): This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.7% over the last 60 days.

HUNT COMPANIES FINANCE TRUST, INC. Price and Consensus

HUNT COMPANIES FINANCE TRUST, INC. price-consensus-chart | HUNT COMPANIES FINANCE TRUST, INC. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 15.3%, compared with the industry average of 8.1%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 12.6%.

HUNT COMPANIES FINANCE TRUST, INC. Dividend Yield (TTM)

HUNT COMPANIES FINANCE TRUST, INC. dividend-yield-ttm | HUNT COMPANIES FINANCE TRUST, INC. Quote

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (MMLP): This company that engages in the terminalling, processing, storage and packaging of petroleum products and by-products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.4% over the last 60 days.

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. Price and Consensus

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. price-consensus-chart | Martin Midstream Partners L.P. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 10.8%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 15.3%.

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. dividend-yield-ttm | Martin Midstream Partners L.P. Quote

Sprague Resources LP (SRLP): This company that stores and markets refined petroleum products and natural gas has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Sprague Resources LP Price and Consensus

Sprague Resources LP price-consensus-chart | Sprague Resources LP Quote

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 19.4%, compared with the industry average of 14%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.2%.

Sprague Resources LP Dividend Yield (TTM)

Sprague Resources LP dividend-yield-ttm | Sprague Resources LP Quote

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (PAGP): This operator of midstream energy infrastructure has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.4% over the last 60 days.

Plains Group Holdings, L.P. Price and Consensus

Plains Group Holdings, L.P. price-consensus-chart | Plains Group Holdings, L.P. Quote

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 7.6%, compared with the industry average of 7.3%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.1%.

Plains Group Holdings, L.P. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Plains Group Holdings, L.P. dividend-yield-ttm | Plains Group Holdings, L.P. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.