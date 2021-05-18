Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for May 18th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, May 18th:

BRT Apartments Corp. (BRT): This real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.

BRT Apartments Corp. Price and Consensus

BRT Apartments Corp. price-consensus-chart | BRT Apartments Corp. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.84%, compared with the industry average of 3.23%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.60%.

BRT Apartments Corp. Dividend Yield (TTM)

BRT Apartments Corp. dividend-yield-ttm | BRT Apartments Corp. Quote

Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV): This commercial and retail banking products and services provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.9% over the last 60 days.

Synovus Financial Corp. Price and Consensus

Synovus Financial Corp. price-consensus-chart | Synovus Financial Corp. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.68%, compared with the industry average of 1.92%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.82%.

Synovus Financial Corp. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Synovus Financial Corp. dividend-yield-ttm | Synovus Financial Corp. Quote

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF): This manufacturer and seller of hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 44.3% over the last 60 days.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.20%, compared with the industry average of 0.12%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.40%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Quote

Cummins Inc. (CMI): This company that designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.7% over the last 60 days.

Cummins Inc. Price and Consensus

Cummins Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cummins Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.03%, compared with the industry average of 0.77%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.88%.

Cummins Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Cummins Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Cummins Inc. Quote

