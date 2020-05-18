Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for May 18th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, May 18th:

ADTRAN, Inc. (ADTN): This provider of networking and communications equipment has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.46%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.36%.

The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM): This manufacturer and marketer of branded food and beverage products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.07%, compared with the industry average of 0.28%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.65%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM): This manufacturer and designer of integrated circuits and other semiconductor deviceshas witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.64%, compared with the industry average of 2.49%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.47%.

