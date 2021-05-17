Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for May 17th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, May 17th:

CB Financial Services, Inc. (CBFV): This bank holding company for Community Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.27%, compared with the industry average of 1.94%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.69%.

S&T Bancorp, Inc. (STBA): This bank holding company for S&T Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.30%, compared with the industry average of 1.94%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.01%.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (ORRF): This holding company for Orrstown Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.83%, compared with the industry average of 1.94%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.71%.

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB): This financial holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.68%, compared with the industry average of 1.94%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.84%.

