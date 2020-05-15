Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for May 15th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, May 15th:

Enviva Partners, LP (EVA): This producer and seller of utility-grade wood pellets has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 8.87%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.57%.

The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM): This manufacturer and marketer of branded food and beverage products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.09%, compared with the industry average of 0.28%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.65%.

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (OLP): This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 13.02%, compared with the industry average of 4.61%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.07%.

