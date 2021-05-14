Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for May 14th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, May 14th:

KeyCorp (KEY): This various retail and commercial banking products and services provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.22%, compared with the industry average of 2.39%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.48%.

Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA): This company that engages in the zinc mining and smelting business has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 61.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.45%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.31%.

Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC): This provider of a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.18%, compared with the industry average of 1.94%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.90%.

WesBanco, Inc. (WSBC): This retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.40%, compared with the industry average of 1.94%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.36%.

