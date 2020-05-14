Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for May 14th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, May 14th:

B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS): This company that manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 7.6%, compared with the industry average of 0.3%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 6.2%.

Spark Energy, Inc. (SPKE): This independent retail energy services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 11.6%, compared with the industry average of 3.5%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 6.9%.

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (OLP): This self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 13%, compared with the industry average of 4.6%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.1%.

