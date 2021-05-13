Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for May 13th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, May 13th:

Flushing Financial Corporation (FFIC): This bank holding company for Flushing Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.68%, compared with the industry average of 2.35%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.85%.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (NFBK): This bank holding company for Northfield Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.20%, compared with the industry average of 2.35%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.69%.

Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV): This bank holding company for Synovus Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.83%, compared with the industry average of 1.94%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.82%.

Univest Financial Corporation (UVSP): This bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co. has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.88%, compared with the industry average of 1.94%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.38%.

