Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for May 13th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, May 13th:

Enviva Partners, LP (EVA): This producer of utility-grade wood pellets has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 8.1%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.6%.

Noble Midstream Partners LP (NBLX): This operator of midstream infrastructure assets has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 12.1%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.1%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL): This business development company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 9.3%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 10.2%.

