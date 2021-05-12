Investing

Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for May 12th

Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, May 12th:

CB Financial Services, Inc. (CBFV): This provides various banking products and services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.2% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.41%, compared with the industry average of 1.94%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.69%.

 

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (RGR): This company that designs, manufactures, and sells firearms has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 31% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.92%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.28%.

 

KeyCorp (KEY): This provider of various retail and commercial banking products and services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.9% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.25%, compared with the industry average of 2.39%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.48%.

 

American National Bankshares Inc. (AMNB): This bank holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.11%, compared with the industry average of 1.94%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.17%.

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

