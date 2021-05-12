Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for May 12th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, May 12th:

CB Financial Services, Inc. (CBFV): This provides various banking products and services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.2% over the last 60 days.

CB Financial Services, Inc. Price and Consensus

CB Financial Services, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CB Financial Services, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.41%, compared with the industry average of 1.94%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.69%.

CB Financial Services, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

CB Financial Services, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | CB Financial Services, Inc. Quote

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (RGR): This company that designs, manufactures, and sells firearms has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 31% over the last 60 days.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Price and Consensus

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.92%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.28%.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Quote

KeyCorp (KEY): This provider of various retail and commercial banking products and services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.9% over the last 60 days.

KeyCorp Price and Consensus

KeyCorp price-consensus-chart | KeyCorp Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.25%, compared with the industry average of 2.39%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.48%.

KeyCorp Dividend Yield (TTM)

KeyCorp dividend-yield-ttm | KeyCorp Quote

American National Bankshares Inc. (AMNB): This bank holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13% over the last 60 days.

American National Bankshares, Inc. Price and Consensus

American National Bankshares, Inc. price-consensus-chart | American National Bankshares, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.11%, compared with the industry average of 1.94%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.17%.

American National Bankshares, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

American National Bankshares, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | American National Bankshares, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2021

In addition to the stocks discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 best buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2021?

Last year's 2020 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +386.8%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys.

Access Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2021 today >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (RGR): Free Stock Analysis Report



KeyCorp (KEY): Free Stock Analysis Report



CB Financial Services, Inc. (CBFV): Free Stock Analysis Report



American National Bankshares, Inc. (AMNB): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.