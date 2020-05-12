Markets

Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for May 12th

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, May 12th:

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (MMLP): This company that engages in the terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging of petroleum products and by-products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.4% over the last 60 days.

Martin Midstream Partners LP Price and Consensus

Martin Midstream Partners LP Price and Consensus

Martin Midstream Partners LP price-consensus-chart | Martin Midstream Partners LP Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 10.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 15.3%.

Martin Midstream Partners LP Dividend Yield (TTM)

Martin Midstream Partners LP Dividend Yield (TTM)

Martin Midstream Partners LP dividend-yield-ttm | Martin Midstream Partners LP Quote

DHT Holdings, Inc. (DHT): This company that owns and operates crude oil tankers has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

DHT Holdings Inc Price and Consensus

DHT Holdings Inc Price and Consensus

DHT Holdings Inc price-consensus-chart | DHT Holdings Inc Quote

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 19.5%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is nearly 7%.

DHT Holdings Inc Dividend Yield (TTM)

DHT Holdings Inc Dividend Yield (TTM)

DHT Holdings Inc dividend-yield-ttm | DHT Holdings Inc Quote

BGC Partners, Inc. (BGCP): This operates as a brokerage and financial technology company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.6% over the last 60 days.

BGC Partners Inc Price and Consensus

BGC Partners Inc Price and Consensus

BGC Partners Inc price-consensus-chart | BGC Partners Inc Quote

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of nearly 21%, compared with the industry average of 0.3%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.5%.

BGC Partners Inc Dividend Yield (TTM)

BGC Partners Inc Dividend Yield (TTM)

BGC Partners Inc dividend-yield-ttm | BGC Partners Inc Quote

Frontline Ltd. (FRO): This shipping company that engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 37.9% over the last 60 days.

Frontline Ltd Price and Consensus

Frontline Ltd Price and Consensus

Frontline Ltd price-consensus-chart | Frontline Ltd Quote

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 20.8%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.6%.

Frontline Ltd Dividend Yield (TTM)

Frontline Ltd Dividend Yield (TTM)

Frontline Ltd dividend-yield-ttm | Frontline Ltd Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.1% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

See these time-sensitive tickers now >>


Click to get this free report

Martin Midstream Partners LP (MMLP): Free Stock Analysis Report

Frontline Ltd (FRO): Free Stock Analysis Report

DHT Holdings Inc (DHT): Free Stock Analysis Report

BGC Partners Inc (BGCP): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Investing Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Zacks

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular