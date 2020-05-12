Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for May 12th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, May 12th:

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (MMLP): This company that engages in the terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging of petroleum products and by-products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 10.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 15.3%.

DHT Holdings, Inc. (DHT): This company that owns and operates crude oil tankers has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 19.5%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is nearly 7%.

BGC Partners, Inc. (BGCP): This operates as a brokerage and financial technology company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of nearly 21%, compared with the industry average of 0.3%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.5%.

Frontline Ltd. (FRO): This shipping company that engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 37.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 20.8%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.6%.

