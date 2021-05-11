Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for May 11th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, May 11th:

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (DCOM): This holding company for Dime Community Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 36.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.82%, compared with the industry average of 1.94%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.22%.

International Paper Company (IP): This paper and packaging company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.30%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.19%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETH): This interior design company and manufacturer and retailer of quality home furnishings has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.19%, compared with the industry average of 0.36%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.07%.

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (WSBF): This bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.98%, compared with the industry average of 2.35%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.71%.

