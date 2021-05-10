Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for May 10th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, May 10th:

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (NFBK): This bank holding company for Northfield Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.62%, compared with the industry average of 2.38%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.69%.

TOTAL SE (TOT): This integrated oil and gas company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.66%, compared with the industry average of 1.30%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.75%.

S&T Bancorp, Inc. (STBA): This bank holding company for S&T Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.29%, compared with the industry average of 1.92%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.01%.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (ORRF): This holding company for Orrstown Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.94%, compared with the industry average of 1.92%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.71%.

