Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for March 9th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, March 9th:

Bunge Limited (BG): This agribusiness and food company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 21% over the last 60 days.

Bunge Limited Price and Consensus

Bunge Limited price-consensus-chart | Bunge Limited Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.55%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.15%.

Bunge Limited Dividend Yield (TTM)

Bunge Limited dividend-yield-ttm | Bunge Limited Quote

Costamare Inc. (CMRE): This company that owns and charters containerships has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 39.8% over the last 60 days.

Costamare Inc. Price and Consensus

Costamare Inc. price-consensus-chart | Costamare Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.04%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.67%.

Costamare Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Costamare Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Costamare Inc. Quote

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (HOPE): This provider of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.2% over the last 60 days.

Hope Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus

Hope Bancorp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Hope Bancorp, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.66%, compared with the industry average of 1.88%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.74%.

Hope Bancorp, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Hope Bancorp, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Hope Bancorp, Inc. Quote

Moelis & Company (MC): This investment banking advisory firm has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 28% over the last 60 days.

Moelis & Company Price and Consensus

Moelis & Company price-consensus-chart | Moelis & Company Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.02%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.35%.

Moelis & Company Dividend Yield (TTM)

Moelis & Company dividend-yield-ttm | Moelis & Company Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

These Stocks Are Poised to Soar Past the Pandemic

The COVID-19 outbreak has shifted consumer behavior dramatically, and a handful of high-tech companies have stepped up to keep America running. Right now, investors in these companies have a shot at serious profits. For example, Zoom jumped 108.5% in less than 4 months while most other stocks were sinking.

Our research shows that 5 cutting-edge stocks could skyrocket from the exponential increase in demand for “stay at home” technologies. This could be one of the biggest buying opportunities of this decade, especially for those who get in early.

See the 5 high-tech stocks now>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Moelis & Company (MC): Free Stock Analysis Report



Hope Bancorp, Inc. (HOPE): Free Stock Analysis Report



Costamare Inc. (CMRE): Free Stock Analysis Report



Bunge Limited (BG): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.