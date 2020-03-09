Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for March 9th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, March 9th:
New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYMT): This manager of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 13.6%, compared with the industry average of 8.8%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 14.4%.
Seagate Technology plc (STX): This provider of data storage technology and solutions has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 5.3%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.9%.
Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (TGP): This provider of marine transportation services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 6.4%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.6%.
