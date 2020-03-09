Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for March 9th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, March 9th:

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYMT): This manager of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. Price and Consensus

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. price-consensus-chart | New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 13.6%, compared with the industry average of 8.8%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 14.4%.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. Quote

Seagate Technology plc (STX): This provider of data storage technology and solutions has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days.

Seagate Technology PLC Price and Consensus

Seagate Technology PLC price-consensus-chart | Seagate Technology PLC Quote

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 5.3%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.9%.

Seagate Technology PLC Dividend Yield (TTM)

Seagate Technology PLC dividend-yield-ttm | Seagate Technology PLC Quote

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (TGP): This provider of marine transportation services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. Price and Consensus

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. price-consensus-chart | Teekay LNG Partners L.P. Quote

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 6.4%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.6%.

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. dividend-yield-ttm | Teekay LNG Partners L.P. Quote

