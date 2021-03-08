Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for March 8th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, March 8th:

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (WSBF): This company that operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.87%, compared with the industry average of 2.52%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.57%.

Canon Inc. (CAJ): This company that manufactures and sells office multifunction devices, plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.90%, compared with the industry average of 2.59%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.09%.

Home Bancorp, Inc. (HBCP): This company that operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.52%, compared with the industry average of 2.16%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.00%.

Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG): This asset management holding entity has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.82%, compared with the industry average of 1.88%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.83%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.