Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for March 6th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, March 6th:

Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY): This retailer of technology products, services, and solutions has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.

Best Buy Co., Inc. Price and Consensus

Best Buy Co., Inc. price-consensus-chart | Best Buy Co., Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.57%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.67%.

Best Buy Co., Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Best Buy Co., Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Best Buy Co., Inc. Quote

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB): This provider of investment management services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Price and Consensus

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. price-consensus-chart | AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Quote

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 10.91%, compared with the industry average of 2.78%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.32%.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Dividend Yield (TTM)

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. dividend-yield-ttm | AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Quote

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC): This real estate investment trust (REIT) has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.

AGNC Investment Corp. Price and Consensus

AGNC Investment Corp. price-consensus-chart | AGNC Investment Corp. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 10.85%, compared with the industry average of 8.84%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.79%.

AGNC Investment Corp. Dividend Yield (TTM)

AGNC Investment Corp. dividend-yield-ttm | AGNC Investment Corp. Quote

