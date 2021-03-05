Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for March 5th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, March 5th:

Costamare Inc. (CMRE): This company that owns and charters containerships has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 39.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.07%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.67%.

Financial Institutions, Inc. (FISI): This banking and financial services provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.60%, compared with the industry average of 2.05%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.50%.

Alexander's, Inc. (ALX): This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 31.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6.44%, compared with the industry average of 3.41%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.96%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB): This chemical company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 42.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.96%, compared with the industry average of 1.46%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.54%.

