Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for March 4th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, March 4th:

Invesco Ltd. (IVZ): This publicly owned investment manager has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.59%, compared with the industry average of 1.88%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.16%.

Camden National Corporation (CAC): This company that operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.16%, compared with the industry average of 2.05%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.79%.

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (BCBP): This company that operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 34.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.04%, compared with the industry average of 2.05%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.61%.

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (SMMF): This company that operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc. has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.86%, compared with the industry average of 2.16%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.42%.

