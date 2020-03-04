Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for March 4th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, March 4th:

Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC): This financial assets manager has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.6% over the last 60 days.

Ellington Financial LLC Price and Consensus

Ellington Financial LLC price-consensus-chart | Ellington Financial LLC Quote

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 10.8%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.1%.

Ellington Financial LLC Dividend Yield (TTM)

Ellington Financial LLC dividend-yield-ttm | Ellington Financial LLC Quote

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT): This manager of debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2% over the last 60 days.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. Price and Consensus

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. price-consensus-chart | Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 9.9%, compared with the industry average of 8.8%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 6.5%.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. Quote

Green Plains Partners LP (GPP): This provider of fuel storage and transportation services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days.

Green Plains Partners LP Price and Consensus

Green Plains Partners LP price-consensus-chart | Green Plains Partners LP Quote

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 13.5%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 10%.

Green Plains Partners LP Dividend Yield (TTM)

Green Plains Partners LP dividend-yield-ttm | Green Plains Partners LP Quote

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (MBT): This telecommunication services provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC Price and Consensus

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC price-consensus-chart | Mobile TeleSystems PJSC Quote

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 7.1%, compared with the industry average of 2.2%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.7%.

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC Dividend Yield (TTM)

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC dividend-yield-ttm | Mobile TeleSystems PJSC Quote

