Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for March 3rd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, March 3rd:

Alexander's, Inc. (ALX): This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 31.1% over the last 60 days.

Alexanders, Inc. Price and Consensus

Alexanders, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Alexanders, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 6.55%, compared with the industry average of 3.41%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.96%.

Alexanders, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Alexanders, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Alexanders, Inc. Quote

Bunge Limited (BG): This agribusiness and food company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.6% over the last 60 days.

Bunge Limited Price and Consensus

Bunge Limited price-consensus-chart | Bunge Limited Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.52%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.15%.

Bunge Limited Dividend Yield (TTM)

Bunge Limited dividend-yield-ttm | Bunge Limited Quote

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETH): This interior design company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 44.4% over the last 60 days.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. Price and Consensus

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.81%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.97%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

Bitcoin, Like the Internet Itself, Could Change Everything

Blockchain and cryptocurrency has sparked one of the most exciting discussion topics of a generation. Some call it the “Internet of Money” and predict it could change the way money works forever. If true, it could do to banks what Netflix did to Blockbuster and Amazon did to Sears. Experts agree we’re still in the early stages of this technology, and as it grows, it will create several investing opportunities.

Zacks’ has just revealed 3 companies that can help investors capitalize on the explosive profit potential of Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies with significantly less volatility than buying them directly.

See 3 crypto-related stocks now >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETH): Free Stock Analysis Report



Bunge Limited (BG): Free Stock Analysis Report



Alexanders, Inc. (ALX): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.