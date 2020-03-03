Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for March 3rd

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, March 3rd:

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN): This owner and operator of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.78%, compared with the industry average of 2.75%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.67%.

Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY): This retailer of technology products, services, and solutions has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.64%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.67%.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB): This provider of investment management services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 11.18%, compared with the industry average of 2.22%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.32%.

Bunge Limited (BG): This agribusiness and food company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.26%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.66%.

