Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for March 31st

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, March 31st:

United Bankshares, Inc. (UBSI): This financial holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.59%, compared with the industry average of 2.03%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.89%.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (BRKL): This bank holding company for the Brookline Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.01%, compared with the industry average of 2.42%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.99%.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (HBNC): This bank holding company for Horizon Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.54%, compared with the industry average of 1.95%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.52%.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (FMBI): This bank holding company for First Midwest Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.51%, compared with the industry average of 2.36%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.38%.

