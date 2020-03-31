Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for March 31st

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, March 31st:

Rocky Brands, Inc. (RCKY): This designer and marketer of footwear and apparel has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.

Rocky Brands, Inc. Price and Consensus

Rocky Brands, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Rocky Brands, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.06%, compared with the industry average of 1.18%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.71%.

Rocky Brands, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Rocky Brands, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Rocky Brands, Inc. Quote

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY): This developer and manufacturer of biopharmaceutical products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.2% over the last 60 days.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Price and Consensus

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company price-consensus-chart | Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Quote

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.31%, compared with the industry average of 3.09%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.71%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Dividend Yield (TTM)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company dividend-yield-ttm | Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Quote

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV): This biopharmaceutical company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.9% over the last 60 days.

AbbVie Inc. Price and Consensus

AbbVie Inc. price-consensus-chart | AbbVie Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 6.27%, compared with the industry average of 3.09%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.97%.

AbbVie Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

AbbVie Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | AbbVie Inc. Quote

DRDGOLD Limited (DRD): This gold mining company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

DRDGOLD Limited Price and Consensus

DRDGOLD Limited price-consensus-chart | DRDGOLD Limited Quote

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.01%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.68%.

DRDGOLD Limited Dividend Yield (TTM)

DRDGOLD Limited dividend-yield-ttm | DRDGOLD Limited Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2020

In addition to the stocks discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 finest buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2020?

Last year's 2019 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +102.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys.

Access Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2020 today >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.