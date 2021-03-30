Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for March 30th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, March 30th:

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (AUB): This holding company for Atlantic Union Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation Price and Consensus

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation price-consensus-chart | Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.64%, compared with the industry average of 1.95%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.84%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation Quote

PetroChina Company Limited (PTR): This company that engages in a range of petroleum related products, services and activities has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.8% over the last 60 days.

PetroChina Company Limited Price and Consensus

PetroChina Company Limited price-consensus-chart | PetroChina Company Limited Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6.05%, compared with the industry average of 1.31%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.69%.

PetroChina Company Limited Dividend Yield (TTM)

PetroChina Company Limited dividend-yield-ttm | PetroChina Company Limited Quote

WesBanco, Inc. (WSBC): This bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc. has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.6% over the last 60 days.

WesBanco, Inc. Price and Consensus

WesBanco, Inc. price-consensus-chart | WesBanco, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.72%, compared with the industry average of 2.03%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.32%.

WesBanco, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

WesBanco, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | WesBanco, Inc. Quote

Independent Bank Corporation (IBCP): This bank holding company for Independent Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.5% over the last 60 days.

Independent Bank Corporation Price and Consensus

Independent Bank Corporation price-consensus-chart | Independent Bank Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.63%, compared with the industry average of 2.36%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.99%.

Independent Bank Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Independent Bank Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Independent Bank Corporation Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.

Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +50%, +83% and +164% in as little as 2 months. The stocks in this report could perform even better.

See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



WesBanco, Inc. (WSBC): Free Stock Analysis Report



PetroChina Company Limited (PTR): Free Stock Analysis Report



Independent Bank Corporation (IBCP): Get Free Report



Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (AUB): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.