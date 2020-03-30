Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for March 30th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, March 30th:

Medley Capital Corporation (MCC): This business development company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 91.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 36.8%, compared with the industry average of 4.1%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.7%.

New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ): This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 29.1%, compared with the industry average of 20.9%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 12.4%.

DCP Midstream, LP (DCP): This developer of midstream energy assets has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 89.4%, compared with the industry average of 11.6%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 9.8%.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYMT): This manager of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 41.9%, compared with the industry average of 20.9%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 14.4%.

