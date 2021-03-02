Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for March 2nd

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, March 2nd:

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (CTBI): This company that operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc. has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.6% over the last 60 days.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.77%, compared with the industry average of 2.13%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.44%.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Quote

Alexander's, Inc. (ALX): This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 31.1% over the last 60 days.

Alexander's, Inc. Price and Consensus

Alexander's, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Alexander's, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6.64%, compared with the industry average of 3.43%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.96%.

Alexander's, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Alexander's, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Alexander's, Inc. Quote

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (BCBP): This company that operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 34.4% over the last 60 days.

BCB Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus

BCB Bancorp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | BCB Bancorp, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.23%, compared with the industry average of 2.03%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.61%.

BCB Bancorp, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

BCB Bancorp, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | BCB Bancorp, Inc. Quote

Home Bancorp, Inc. (HBCP): This company that operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.3% over the last 60 days.

Home Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus

Home Bancorp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Home Bancorp, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.72%, compared with the industry average of 2.13%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.00%.

Home Bancorp, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Home Bancorp, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Home Bancorp, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2021

In addition to the stocks discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 best buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2021?

Last year's 2020 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +386.8%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys.

Access Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2021 today >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Home Bancorp, Inc. (HBCP): Free Stock Analysis Report



Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (CTBI): Free Stock Analysis Report



BCB Bancorp, Inc. NJ (BCBP): Free Stock Analysis Report



Alexanders, Inc. (ALX): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.