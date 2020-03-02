Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for March 2nd

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, March 2nd:

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC): This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 11.3%, compared with the industry average of 7.7%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.8%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (ARR): This company that invests in residential mortgage backed securities has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 11.3%, compared with the industry average of 7.7%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 12.6%.

Costamare Inc. (CMRE): This owner and charterer of containerships has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6.1%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.8%.

Dynex Capital, Inc. (DX): This mortgage real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 10.5%, compared with the industry average of 7.7%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 12%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.