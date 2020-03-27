Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for March 27th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, March 27th:

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN): This owner and operator of utility assets has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.4%, compared with the industry average of 4.1%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.7%.

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV): This biopharmaceutical company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 6.4%, compared with the industry average of 3.6%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.4%.

Atlas Corp. (ATCO): This asset manager has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 5.8%, compared with the industry average of 4.1%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.2%.

