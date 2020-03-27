Markets

Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for March 27th

Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, March 27th:

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN): This owner and operator of utility assets has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.4%, compared with the industry average of 4.1%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.7%.

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV): This biopharmaceutical company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 6.4%, compared with the industry average of 3.6%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.4%.

Atlas Corp. (ATCO): This asset manager has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 5.8%, compared with the industry average of 4.1%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.2%.

