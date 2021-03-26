Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for March 26th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, March 26th:
Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO): This company that engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.9% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.65%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.60%.
Camden National Corporation (CAC): This bank holding company for Camden National Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.7% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.80%, compared with the industry average of 1.94%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.79%.
Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETH): This interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 17% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.65%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.97%.
Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF): This company that engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 52.1% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.53%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.09%.
