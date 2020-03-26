Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for March 26th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, March 26th:

Apollo Investment Corporation (AINV): This business development company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 23.56%, compared with the industry average of 16.54%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.26%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN): This owner and operator of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.35%, compared with the industry average of 4.10%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.67%.

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV): This biopharmaceutical company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 6.95%, compared with the industry average of 3.57%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.97%.

