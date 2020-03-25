Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for March 25th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, March 25th:

Banco Macro S.A. (BMA): This provider of banking products and services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 12.97%, compared with the industry average of 5.63%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.26%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN): This owner and operator of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.35%, compared with the industry average of 4.10%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.67%.

Duke Energy Corporation (DUK): This energy company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.29%, compared with the industry average of 4.10%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.27%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.