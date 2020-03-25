Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for March 25th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, March 25th:
Banco Macro S.A. (BMA): This provider of banking products and services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.6% over the last 60 days.
Macro Bank Inc. Price and Consensus
Macro Bank Inc. price-consensus-chart | Macro Bank Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 12.97%, compared with the industry average of 5.63%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.26%.
Macro Bank Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Macro Bank Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Macro Bank Inc. Quote
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN): This owner and operator of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Price and Consensus
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. price-consensus-chart | Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Quote
This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.35%, compared with the industry average of 4.10%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.67%.
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. dividend-yield-ttm | Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Quote
Duke Energy Corporation (DUK): This energy company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1% over the last 60 days.
Duke Energy Corporation Price and Consensus
Duke Energy Corporation price-consensus-chart | Duke Energy Corporation Quote
This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.29%, compared with the industry average of 4.10%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.27%.
Duke Energy Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)
Duke Energy Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Duke Energy Corporation Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.
More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!
It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.
Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2020.
Click here for the 6 trades >>
Click to get this free report
Duke Energy Corporation (DUK): Free Stock Analysis Report
Macro Bank Inc. (BMA): Free Stock Analysis Report
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.