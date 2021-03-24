Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for March 24th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, March 24th:

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (HOPE): This bank holding company for Bank of Hope has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22% over the last 60 days.

Hope Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus

Hope Bancorp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Hope Bancorp, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.81%, compared with the industry average of 1.82%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.74%.

Hope Bancorp, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Hope Bancorp, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Hope Bancorp, Inc. Quote

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (LBAI): This bank holding company for Lakeland Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.4% over the last 60 days.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.96%, compared with the industry average of 1.94%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.94%.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. Quote

Cabot Corporation (CBT): This specialty chemicals and performance materials company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.5% over the last 60 days.

Cabot Corporation Price and Consensus

Cabot Corporation price-consensus-chart | Cabot Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.81%, compared with the industry average of 1.31%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.73%.

Cabot Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Cabot Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Cabot Corporation Quote

West Bancorporation, Inc. (WTBA): This financial holding company for West Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21% over the last 60 days.

West Bancorporation, Inc. Price and Consensus

West Bancorporation, Inc. price-consensus-chart | West Bancorporation, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.70%, compared with the industry average of 2.37%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.63%.

West Bancorporation, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

West Bancorporation, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | West Bancorporation, Inc. Quote

