Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for March 24th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, March 24th:

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV): This biopharmaceutical company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2% over the last 60 days.

AbbVie Inc. Price and Consensus

AbbVie Inc. price-consensus-chart | AbbVie Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 7.32%, compared with the industry average of 3.57%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.97.

AbbVie Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

AbbVie Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | AbbVie Inc. Quote

New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ): This real estate investment trust that focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.

New Residential Investment Corp. Price and Consensus

New Residential Investment Corp. price-consensus-chart | New Residential Investment Corp. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 37.81%, compared with the industry average of 20.94%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 12.4%.

New Residential Investment Corp. Dividend Yield (TTM)

New Residential Investment Corp. dividend-yield-ttm | New Residential Investment Corp. Quote

Duke Energy Corporation (DUK): This energy company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1% over the last 60 days.

Duke Energy Corporation Price and Consensus

Duke Energy Corporation price-consensus-chart | Duke Energy Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.89%, compared with the industry average of 4.10%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.27%.

Duke Energy Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Duke Energy Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Duke Energy Corporation Quote

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.