Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for March 23rd
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, March 23rd:
Bunge Limited (BG): This agribusiness and food company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 6.29%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.66%.
New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ): This real estate investment trust that focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 28.53%, compared with the industry average of 11.89%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 12.4%.
AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC): This real estate investment trust (REIT) has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 19.53%, compared with the industry average of 11.89%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.79%.
