Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for March 22nd

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, March 22nd:

Bank of Montreal (BMO): This provider of diversified financial services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.73%, compared with the industry average of 1.76%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.19%.

Citizens & Northern Corporation (CZNC): This bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.36%, compared with the industry average of 1.87%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.68%.

Middlefield Banc Corp. (MBCN): This bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.75%, compared with the industry average of 1.87%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.68%.

OP Bancorp (OPBK): This bank holding company for Open Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 48% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.58%, compared with the industry average of 1.39%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.06%.

