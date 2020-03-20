Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for March 20th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, March 20th:

Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM): This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 21.1%, compared with the industry average of 11.9%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.6%.

Macy's, Inc. (M): This omnichannel retail organization that operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 22.6%, compared with the industry average of 11.9%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5%.

New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ): This real estate investment trust that focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 29.6%, compared with the industry average of 11.9%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 12.4%.

Medley Capital Corporation (MCC): This business development company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 91.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 33.9%, compared with the industry average of 3.4%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.7%.

