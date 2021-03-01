Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for March 1st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, March 1st:

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETH): This interior design company and manufacturer and retailer of quality home furnishings has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 44.4% over the last 60 days.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. Price and Consensus

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.90%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.97%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. Quote

Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG): This asset management holding entity has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28.5% over the last 60 days.

Janus Henderson Group plc Price and Consensus

Janus Henderson Group plc price-consensus-chart | Janus Henderson Group plc Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.93%, compared with the industry average of 1.33%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.83%.

Janus Henderson Group plc Dividend Yield (TTM)

Janus Henderson Group plc dividend-yield-ttm | Janus Henderson Group plc Quote

Independent Bank Corporation (IBCP): This holding company for Independent Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.4% over the last 60 days.

Independent Bank Corporation Price and Consensus

Independent Bank Corporation price-consensus-chart | Independent Bank Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.06%, compared with the industry average of 2.65%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.99%.

Independent Bank Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Independent Bank Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Independent Bank Corporation Quote

