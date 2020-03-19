Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for March 19th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, March 19th:

Costamare Inc. (CMRE): This owner and charterer of containerships has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 11.1%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.8%.

DHT Holdings, Inc. (DHT): This owner and operator of crude oil tankers has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 36.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 24%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 6.3%.

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC): This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 19.7%, compared with the industry average of 11.9%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.8%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (ARR): This company that invests in residential mortgage backed securities has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 28.6%, compared with the industry average of 11.9%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 12.6%.

