Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for March 18th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, March 18th:

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (WSBF): This bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.85%, compared with the industry average of 2.37%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.57%.

Univest Financial Corporation (UVSP): This bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co. has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 21% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.87%, compared with the industry average of 1.87%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.42%.

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (BCBP): This bank holding company for BCB Community Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 34.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.92%, compared with the industry average of 1.87%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.61%.

Cadence Bancorporation (CADE): This financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association that provides banking and wealth management services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.66%, compared with the industry average of 1.96%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.65%.

