Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for March 17th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, March 17th:

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETH): This interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 17% over the last 60 days.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. Price and Consensus

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.47%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.97%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. Quote

Costamare Inc. (CMRE): This company that owns and charters containerships has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 39.8% over the last 60 days.

Costamare Inc. Price and Consensus

Costamare Inc. price-consensus-chart | Costamare Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.84%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.67%.

Costamare Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Costamare Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Costamare Inc. Quote

Financial Institutions, Inc. (FISI): This provider of banking and financial services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.

Financial Institutions, Inc. Price and Consensus

Financial Institutions, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Financial Institutions, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.40%, compared with the industry average of 1.87%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.50%.

Financial Institutions, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Financial Institutions, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Financial Institutions, Inc. Quote

Moelis & Company (MC): This investment banking advisory firm has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 14% over the last 60 days.

Moelis & Company Price and Consensus

Moelis & Company price-consensus-chart | Moelis & Company Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.92%, compared with the industry average of 0.22%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.35%.

Moelis & Company Dividend Yield (TTM)

Moelis & Company dividend-yield-ttm | Moelis & Company Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

+1,500% Growth: One of 2021’s Most Exciting Investment Opportunities

In addition to the stocks you read about above, would you like to see Zacks’ top picks to capitalize on the Internet of Things (IoT)? It is one of the fastest-growing technologies in history, with an estimated 77 billion devices to be connected by 2025. That works out to 127 new devices per second.

Zacks has released a special report to help you capitalize on the Internet of Things’s exponential growth. It reveals 4 under-the-radar stocks that could be some of the most profitable holdings in your portfolio in 2021 and beyond.

Click here to download this report FREE >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Moelis & Company (MC): Get Free Report



Financial Institutions, Inc. (FISI): Free Stock Analysis Report



Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETH): Get Free Report



Costamare Inc. (CMRE): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.